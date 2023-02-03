Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $88.71 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

