Commerce Bank Sells 200 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $17,585,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

