Commerce Bank Sells 228 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

