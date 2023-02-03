Commerce Bank Sells 294 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 148,132 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $143.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

