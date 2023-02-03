Commerce Bank Sells 463 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $334.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $402.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.