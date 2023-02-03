Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

