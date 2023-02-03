Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $70.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.03, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems



Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

