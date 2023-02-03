Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.27 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

