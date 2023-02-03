Comparing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airspan Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $175.98 million 0.58 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.07 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.42 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 256.28%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

