Comparing Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) & GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 2 0 3.00 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.5% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -204.70% -37.78% -29.35% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $73.39 million 8.58 -$32.41 million ($0.75) -4.19 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.75 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions, to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as clinical support and services. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.