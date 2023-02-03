Comparing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.53 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $21.76 billion 0.06 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -3.80

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80%

Volatility & Risk

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.