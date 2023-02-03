Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.