Contrasting Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital 4.34% 12.66% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital $5.14 billion 1.00 $223.08 million $2.25 26.92

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00

AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

