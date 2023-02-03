Contrasting GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.42 $242.30 million $2.12 39.66 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 2 6 1 2.89 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $95.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.49% -124.97% 4.89% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

