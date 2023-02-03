Contrasting Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $24.71 billion 0.54 $547.78 million N/A N/A Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.49 $169.62 million $0.39 14.26

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Indra Sistemas pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.31% 23.39% 5.51% Indra Sistemas 3.85% 15.70% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 3 3 0 0 1.50 Indra Sistemas 2 3 1 0 1.83

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $21.03, suggesting a potential downside of 50.62%. Indra Sistemas has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 112.23%. Given Indra Sistemas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Indra Sistemas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 460 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and 38 stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 20 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 21 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

