Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.