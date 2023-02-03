Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CMCT stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

