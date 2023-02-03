Credit Suisse Group Downgrades TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Neutral

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

