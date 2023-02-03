Critical Comparison: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sigma Additive Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.96%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.00 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.71 Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.11 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

