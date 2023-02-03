Critical Review: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -26.44% N/A -26.11% Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.4% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39,557.85%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Logiq.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.00 -$142.39 million ($16.00) 0.00 Logiq $37.35 million 0.47 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.49

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Logiq on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

