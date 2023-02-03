CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.