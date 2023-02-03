Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 378 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $61,087,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $259.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

