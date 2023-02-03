Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

