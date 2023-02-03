Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
