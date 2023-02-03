Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

