Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,445 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,136,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

