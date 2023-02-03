Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,445 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,136,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
