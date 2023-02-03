Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

