Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Buy

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 93 ($1.15) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Currys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 84.50 ($1.04).

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.40 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £886.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.80.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

