Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of DSITF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Currys has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

