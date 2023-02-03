CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVV opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.88.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.