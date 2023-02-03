CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVV opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

