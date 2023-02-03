Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Cyren has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

