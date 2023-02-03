Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Down 3.4%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.11. 50,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 479,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 60.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.