D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 322 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

