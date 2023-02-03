D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 60 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $368.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

