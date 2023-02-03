D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fluor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its stake in Fluor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

