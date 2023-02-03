D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.