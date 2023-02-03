D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TAP opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

