D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $804,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.76 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

