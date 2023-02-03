D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $851,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

