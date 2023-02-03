D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $862,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

