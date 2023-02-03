D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 822.0% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 134,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

