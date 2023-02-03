D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

