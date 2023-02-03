D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $31,163,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $37.76 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

