D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

