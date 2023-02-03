D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $102.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

