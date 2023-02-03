DA Davidson Comments on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

