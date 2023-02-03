DA Davidson Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $569.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $777,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

