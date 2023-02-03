Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday.

Darktrace Price Performance

DARK opened at GBX 229.30 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.14. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93).

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($133,382.73).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

