Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 229.30 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Darktrace has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.14.

Insider Activity

About Darktrace

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($133,382.73).

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.