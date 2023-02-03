Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

