Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

